Kalapani Dispute: Nepal SC Asks Govt to Furnish Country’s Map

Nepal's Supreme Court has sought, within 15 days, the country’s original map which was exchanged with India during the signing of the Sugauli Treaty in 1816, after a petition seeking the apex court’s intervention to secure the Nepali territory.

A single Bench of Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal demanded the map from the Nepal government in response to the public interest litigation filed by a senior advocate who appealed the Supreme Court to order the government to start political and diplomatic efforts to protect Nepali territories.