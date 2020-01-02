Kalapani Dispute: Nepal SC Asks Govt to Furnish Country’s Map
Nepal's Supreme Court has sought, within 15 days, the country’s original map which was exchanged with India during the signing of the Sugauli Treaty in 1816, after a petition seeking the apex court’s intervention to secure the Nepali territory.
A single Bench of Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal demanded the map from the Nepal government in response to the public interest litigation filed by a senior advocate who appealed the Supreme Court to order the government to start political and diplomatic efforts to protect Nepali territories.
Nepal claimed that Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani areas were shown under India’s territory even though they lie within the Nepalese territory.
India has said the new map accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal.
Nepalese territories including Darjeeling were handed to the British East India Company as concessions under the Sugauli Treaty on the conclusion of the Anglo-Nepalese War.
Hearings on PIL in Tandem With Another Similar Petition
Although the Supreme court order was issued on Monday, 30 December 2019, the text of the order was issued only on 1 January. The Supreme Court Bench asked the government to furnish a written response along with a copy of Sugauli Treaty-era map of Nepal within 15 days.
The apex court has also asked the authorities to furnish other official maps either exchanged with various countries or with the international organisations including the United Nations while applying for obtaining their membership.
The court has also asked the government to submit details of efforts made, if any, for amending the map of Nepal.
The Bench stated that the hearings on the PIL will be conducted in tandem with another similar petition filed by another advocate.
Meanwhile, the Kathmandu Post reported that Nepal has proposed foreign secretary-level talks with India in mid-January on the boundary issue.
