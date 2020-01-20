Nepal Govt Resumes Search Operation for 4 Trekkers, 3 Guides

The Nepal government on Monday resumed the search operation for four South Korean trekkers and their three guides who went missing since an avalanche swept a popular trekking route in the mountains.

The operation to rescue the seven people missing has become difficult due to heavy snowfall in the area. On Sunday, a rescue team had to abort their operation due to adverse weather.

The trekkers were en route a Himalayan mountain near a base camp in the Annapurna region when the avalanche struck after heavy snowfall on Friday last.

The avalanche happened at an altitude of 3,230 m (10,600ft) about 150 km (93 miles) north-west of Kathmandu.