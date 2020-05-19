A new political map that shows Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under Nepal’s territory has been endoresed by the Nepal Cabinet, amidst border dispute with India, said a report by PTI.This was announced by Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Nepal's Foreign Minister and has come after he had said that efforts were on to resolve the border dispute with IndiaThe Lipulekh pass is a far western point situated near Kalapani which is a disputed border area between India and Nepal. Both countries claim that Kalapani is a part of their territory. India says it comes under Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district while Nepal says it is a part of their Dharchula district.Gyawali put out a tweet saying, “Decision of the Council of Ministers to publish the map of Nepal in 7 provinces, 77 districts and 753 local level administrative divisions including Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani. The official map is being made public by the Ministry of Land Management soon.”India, on the other hand, recently inaugurated a road section in Pithoragarh, and has said that the area lies completely in its territory.The Finance minister and government spokesperson Yuvaraj Khatiwada of Nepal said on Monday, that the Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli had approved the new map of Nepal.(With inputs from PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.