Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Zindzi Passes Away at 59, Cause Unknown

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South Africa's anti-apartheid icons Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, died in Johannesburg on Monday, 13 July, the family has confirmed. She was 59.

Zindzi Mandela, who was South Africa's incumbent Ambassador to Denmark, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Monday morning, reports SABC, the country's public broadcaster.

The cause of her death was not immediately revealed.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said her department was still gathering information regarding her death.