US President Donald Trump ended his White House press conference on Monday, 11 May, abruptly after a combative exchange with two journalists – Weijia Jiang of CBS News and Kaitlan Collins of CNN.The CBS reporter asked Trump why he laid so much emphasis on US being the first when it came to testing for coronavirus. She said, “Why is this a global competition to you if everyday Americans are still losing their lives and we’re still seeing more cases every day?”Trump responded to that by saying that “people all over the world were losing their lives.” He said, “And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question.”Jiang then questioned him on why she was asked that in particular, to which Trump said that he’d say that to anyone who asked a ‘nasty question’.Additionally, he then refused to answer CNN reporter Collins's question after that, moving on to another journalist. “You pointed at me,” Collins can be seen saying in the video. Trump told her she let Jiang finish instead of asking her own question.After this, the US president just ended the conference and walked away.