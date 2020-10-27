NASA Discovers Water on Moon’s Sunlit Surface

The National Space and Aeronautics Administration (NASA) on Monday, 26 October, confirmed the presence of water on the sunlit surface of the Moon.

NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has confirmed, for the first time, water on the sunlit surface of the Moon. This discovery indicates that water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold, shadowed place, NASA stated in its press release.