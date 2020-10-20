‘#MyNameIs’ Trends Among Immigrants in the US in Defence of Harris

At a Trump rally, Senator David Perdue, a Republican locked in a re-election battle in the state of Georgia, wilfully mispronounced Kamala Harris' name.

"Commah-lah," Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris has given repeated prompts in the past to clarify the pronunciation of her name.

In blatant disregard, “KAH’-mah-lah? Kah-MAH’-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know,” said Perdue, who served on the Senate with Harris for three years.