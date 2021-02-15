Protests Erupt in Myanmar as Junta Orders Internet Blackout

New Protests Erupt

On Monday, protests took place in Yangon including near the central bank, AFP reported.

According to a report by an AFP journalist, hundreds of engineering and technology students protested in the city’s northern district, while the southern city of Dawei also saw a rally. Hundreds of protesters were walking alongside a marching band.

Some banners in protest against the military rule read: "They kill in (the) day. They steal at night. They lie on TV,” AFP reported.

NetBlocks a monitoring group reported that a "state-ordered information blackout" had taken the country nearly entirely offline, but services began resuming around the start of the working day.

"Network data show national connectivity rising to ordinary levels after information blackout," NetBlocks reported, after eight hours of the blackout.