Myanmar’s Opposition Seeks Repoll as Suu Kyi Inches Towards Win

Myanmar’s main opposition party, the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), has sought a re-election, reported Reuters, on Wednesday, 11 November. The party has also asked for military help in carrying out a fair election, as partial results indicate that the incumbent party, Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) is hurtling towards a thunderous win in the parliamentary election.

USDP, according to Reuters, asked authorities to hold a re-contest soon “in order to have an election that is free, fair, unbiased and free from unfair campaigning”.

Reuters also reported that the military-backed USDP has alleged that “many contentious events” took place during the election.

Than Htay, leader of USDP, posted a video on the party’s official Facebook page, informing that they were pursuing legal options and asking viewers to send evidence of “illegal acts”.