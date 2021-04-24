Must Fight COVID Together: Pak PM Expresses Solidarity With India
“Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic...,” Pakistan PM Imran Khan tweeted.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Saturday, 24 April, expressed solidarity with India as it battles a second COVID wave with another record rise of 3,46,786 cases in the country.
In a tweet, he wrote, “Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world.”
“I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” he said.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi too expressed his support to Indians.
“We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19 infections, that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in India,” he wrote on Twitter.
Earlier on Friday, as hospitals in the national capital reported a severe shortage of oxygen supply for COVID patients, Pakistan’s netizens urged PM Khan to send oxygen to India, with #IndiaNeedsOxygen trending across the border.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.