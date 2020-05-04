The parents of journalist Daniel Pearl, who was murdered in Pakistan in 2002 while investigating Islamist militants, have filed an appeal in Pakistan’s Supreme Court to reverse the ruling that overturns the convictions of four men in the case said a BBC report.In April, a court in Karachi overturned the death sentence of the mastermind who plotted the killing. The court also acquitted the three men involved in the case, and the ruling was condemned widely.Pearl was murdered when he was the Asia Bureau Chief for The Wall Street Journal and was based out of Mumbai. A graphic video of the murder was recorded and later sent to the US consulate.His father Judea Pearl has released a video statement where he’s said, “We have filed an appeal of this decision to the Pakistan Supreme Court. We are standing up for justice not only for our son, but for all our dear friends in Pakistan so they can live in a society free of violence and terror and raise their children in peace and harmony."The petition by his parents adds to the one that has already been filed by the prosecutors.(With inputs from BBC) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)