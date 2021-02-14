‘Movement Has Only Just Begun’: Trump After Impeachment Acquittal

While a two-thirds majority was needed in the 100-member US Senate to convict Trump on charges of inciting violence in the US Capitol Hill on 6 February, only 57 Senators voted in favour of holding Trump guilty.

However, seven Republican senators joined the Democrats in voting for his conviction.

Trump described this impeachment trial, his second during his four-year tenure, as "yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country."

(With inputs from AFP)