‘Movement Has Only Just Begun’: Trump After Impeachment Acquittal
This was Trump’s second impeachment trial in his four-year tenure.
Former US President Donald Trump was on Saturday, 13 February, acquitted on charges of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol, after a majority of Republican Senators voted ‘not guilty’, refusing to vote in favour of punishing Trump in what was his second impeachment trial.
“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun”, Trump said in a statement, hours after the Senate vote, reported AFP.
"In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future", he added.
While a two-thirds majority was needed in the 100-member US Senate to convict Trump on charges of inciting violence in the US Capitol Hill on 6 February, only 57 Senators voted in favour of holding Trump guilty.
However, seven Republican senators joined the Democrats in voting for his conviction.
Trump described this impeachment trial, his second during his four-year tenure, as "yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country."
(With inputs from AFP)
