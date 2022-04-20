'Morons Who Draw Z': Russian Oligarch Oleg Tinkov Slams War on Ukraine
Tinkov said he didn't see a single beneficiary of the war, and that innocent people and soldiers were dying.
Russian tycoon Oleg Tinkov, adding himself to the list of oligarchs who have criticised the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has denounced the "massacre" in Ukraine and urged the West to bring an end to "this insane war".
He has, until now, provided some of the strongest comments against the Kremlin, and has also claimed that 90 percent of Russians were "against this war".
Claiming to not have any links with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he has even called the Russian forces a "shit army".
Who Is Oleg Tinkov?
Tinkov is a millionaire entrepreneur and businessman whose estimated net worth in 2014 was around $8.2 billion. In 2022, this was reassessed at $0.8 billion.
He owns a network of shops that sell household appliances, frozen food factories, and brewing companies.
He also founded Tinkoff Bank in 2006 and has been based outside of Russia for a long time.
In light of Russia's assault on Ukraine, Tinkov was sanctioned by the government of the United Kingdom.
What Has He Said?
“Waking up with a hangover, the generals realised that they have a shit army,” the 54-year-old wrote on Instagram.
“And how will the army be good, if everything else in the country is shit and mired in nepotism, sycophancy, and servility?”
“I don’t see a SINGLE beneficiary of this insane war! Innocent people and soldiers are dying," he added.
Claiming that most Russians were against the war, Tinkov asserted, "Of course there are morons who draw Z, but 10 percent of any country are morons. 90 percent of Russians are AGAINST this war!"
He also pointed out that "Kremlin officials are shocked that neither they or their children will be off to the Mediterranean in the summer. Businessmen are trying to save the rest of their property".
In conclusion, switching to English, he wrote: "Dear 'collective West' please give Mr Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre. Please be more rational and humanitarian."
In response to the founder's comments, Tinkoff Bank stated that it would not comment on Tinkov's “private opinion”, because he does not take decisions regarding the company's operations anymore.
