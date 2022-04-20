'Morons Who Draw Z': Russian Oligarch Oleg Tinkov Slams War on Ukraine

Russian tycoon Oleg Tinkov, adding himself to the list of oligarchs who have criticised the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has denounced the "massacre" in Ukraine and urged the West to bring an end to "this insane war".

He has, until now, provided some of the strongest comments against the Kremlin, and has also claimed that 90 percent of Russians were "against this war".

Claiming to not have any links with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he has even called the Russian forces a "shit army".