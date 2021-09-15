ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi, Mamata, Abdul Baradar Among TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2021

The list also includes US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar have featured on TIME Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people of 2021. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>
i

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Wednesday, 15 September, featured on TIME Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people of 2021.

The list also includes US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan and former US president Donald Trump.

Other prominent names on the list include:

  • Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny

  • Tennis player Naomi Osaka

  • Music icon Britney Spears

  • Executive Director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council

  • Manjusha P. Kulkarni

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook

  • First African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

(This is a developing story)

