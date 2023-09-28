ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

'Free iPhones': Mob Loots Apple Store in US' Philadelphia Amid Mad Frenzy

The police have arrested at least 15 people and recovered two firearms in the case so far.

The Quint
Updated
World
1 min read
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A group of people, alleged to be teenagers, stormed an Apple Store and at least two other shops on Tuesday, 28 September, in the United States' Philadelphia, stealing iPhones, iPads and other expensive devices.

The crowd stormed the Apple Store near 15th and Chestnut Street and shops like Lululemon and Footlocker located at the City Centre.

Many of them were also seen smashing the gadgets on the ground and pouring liquids on them while screaming "free iPhones".

Several videos of the frenzy have gone viral on X. Members of the mob were also seen live-streaming the incident on their social media handles.

Also Read

In Photos: Hundreds Queue Up To Get a Taste of Newly Opened Apple Store in Delhi

In Photos: Hundreds Queue Up To Get a Taste of Newly Opened Apple Store in Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, at least 15 people have been arrested so far and two firearms recovered from the site of the incident, multiple reports stated.

The police said that initial reports of break-ins occurred after 8:00 PM on Tuesday, shortly after a protest at City Hall demanding justice for the killing of a youth named Eddie Irizarry by a Philadelphia officer in August. However, the police said that Irizarry's supporters were not involved in the robbery.

(With inputs from ABC7.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  iPhone    Apple   USA 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×