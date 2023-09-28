'Free iPhones': Mob Loots Apple Store in US' Philadelphia Amid Mad Frenzy

A group of people, alleged to be teenagers, stormed an Apple Store and at least two other shops on Tuesday, 28 September, in the United States' Philadelphia, stealing iPhones, iPads and other expensive devices.
The crowd stormed the Apple Store near 15th and Chestnut Street and shops like Lululemon and Footlocker located at the City Centre.
Many of them were also seen smashing the gadgets on the ground and pouring liquids on them while screaming "free iPhones".
Several videos of the frenzy have gone viral on X. Members of the mob were also seen live-streaming the incident on their social media handles.
Meanwhile, at least 15 people have been arrested so far and two firearms recovered from the site of the incident, multiple reports stated.
The police said that initial reports of break-ins occurred after 8:00 PM on Tuesday, shortly after a protest at City Hall demanding justice for the killing of a youth named Eddie Irizarry by a Philadelphia officer in August. However, the police said that Irizarry's supporters were not involved in the robbery.
(With inputs from ABC7.)
