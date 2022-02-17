Amid Ukraine Crisis, India Removes Restrictions on Flights To & From the Country

As war looms over Ukraine amid its crisis with Russia, India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has removed the restriction on number of flights between India and Ukraine in the air bubble arrangement.

Any number of flights and charter flights can now operate between the two countries and Indian airlines have been informed to mount flights due to the increase in demand, reported news agency ANI.

MoCA is facilitating this in coordination with India's Ministry of External Affairs.

(With inputs from ANI.)