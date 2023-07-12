Milan Kundera, Author of ’The Unbearable Lightness of Being', Dies at 94

Milan Kundera, the Czech-born author of the critically-acclaimed novel The Unbearable Lightness of Being, died at the age of 94 on Tuesday, 11 July, public broadcaster Czech Television reported on Wednesday, 12 July.

"Unfortunately I can confirm that Mr Milan Kundera passed away yesterday (Tuesday) after a prolonged illness," Anna Mrazova, spokesperson for the library in Brno, told Czech Television.

"He died at home, in his Paris apartment," she added.

Kundera was best-known for his varied styles of writing, which depicted themes and characters that portrayed a wide range of emotions – from the mundane reality of everyday life to a larger-than-life persona.