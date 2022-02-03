12 Migrants Freeze to Death on Greece-Turkey Border, Both Sides Exchange Blame
Turkey hosts almost 4 million refugees fleeing the war in Syria, while Greece is seen as an easy gateway to the EU.
Twelve migrants froze to death in the Greek-Turkish border on Wednesday, 2 February.
While Turkey accused border officials in Greece of sending back people trying to enter the latter, resulting in their tragic demise, the Greek Migration Minister denied that claim.
"These migrants never made it to the border. Any suggestion they did, or indeed were pushed back into Turkey, is utter nonsense," he said, as quoted by the BBC.
He further added that "the truth behind this incident bears no resemblance to the false propaganda pushed out by my counterpart".
Turkish Interior Minister, however, accused Greek border guards of stripping the migrants of their clothes and shoes, before forcing them back.
He tweeted that the "EU is remediless, weak and void of humane feelings", and even shared blurry photographs some of the recovered bodies.
Three of them of were wearing nothing more than T-shirts and shorts.
Both countries have often clashed about migrants crossing over the common border.
Turkey hosts almost 4 million refugees fleeing the war in Syria.
The country is also viewed as a major transit route while leaving countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
To enter the European Union, Greece is seen as the most convenient gateway.
Refusing migrants seeking international protection entry through borders is illegal under domestic, EU, and international law.
(With inputs from BBC.)
