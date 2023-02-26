ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 40 Migrants Drown After Shipwreck On Italy's Southern Coast: What We Know

About 40 migrants drowned near Italy’s southern coast after their boat “wrecked off."

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Nearly 40 Migrants Drown After Shipwreck On Italy's Southern Coast: What We Know
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

About 40 migrants drowned near Italy’s southern coast after their boat “wrecked off," AFP reported on Sunday, 26 February, citing local media.

Rescue Efforts On: Italy’s coast guard, border police, and firefighters’ vessels are executing a joint rescue mission for the boat which had over 100 migrants onboard.

Also Read

Joe Biden Nominates Former Mastercard CEO To Lead World Bank: Who Is Ajay Banga?

Joe Biden Nominates Former Mastercard CEO To Lead World Bank: Who Is Ajay Banga?
ADVERTISEMENT

What we know: Vigili del Fuoco, Italy's fire and rescue service, as saying that 40 survivors have so far been reported from the boat that broke off Steccato di Cutro in the Crotone province, reported SkyNews.

Local media in Italy reported that 33 bodies had so far been found, which included an infant, from the boat, which was carrying migrants from Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Independent quoted the national firefighters’ department as saying, “Several dead are reported among the migrants, (and) about 40 survivors.”

(With inputs from SkyNews and Independent)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Italy   Migrants   Shipwreck 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×