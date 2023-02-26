Nearly 40 Migrants Drown After Shipwreck On Italy's Southern Coast: What We Know
About 40 migrants drowned near Italy’s southern coast after their boat “wrecked off."
About 40 migrants drowned near Italy’s southern coast after their boat “wrecked off," AFP reported on Sunday, 26 February, citing local media.
Rescue Efforts On: Italy’s coast guard, border police, and firefighters’ vessels are executing a joint rescue mission for the boat which had over 100 migrants onboard.
What we know: Vigili del Fuoco, Italy's fire and rescue service, as saying that 40 survivors have so far been reported from the boat that broke off Steccato di Cutro in the Crotone province, reported SkyNews.
Local media in Italy reported that 33 bodies had so far been found, which included an infant, from the boat, which was carrying migrants from Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.
Independent quoted the national firefighters’ department as saying, “Several dead are reported among the migrants, (and) about 40 survivors.”
(With inputs from SkyNews and Independent)
