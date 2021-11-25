At Least 27 Dead After Migrant Boat Capsizes in English Channel

At least 27 migrants drowned after a boat trying to reach Britain capsized in the English Channel, off the coast of France, on Wednesday, 24 November, recording one of the worst death tolls in recent years for migrants attempting to cross the channel.

France’s interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, said that the dead included five women and a girl, who were part of a group whose “extremely fragile” boat was found completely deflated by rescuers, New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said in a tweet, “I am shocked, appalled and deeply saddened by the loss of life at sea in the Channel.”