‘Might Leave the Country, If I lose to Biden’: Trump on US Polls
With just a few days left for the US Presidential Elections, Donald Trump is mulling over the possibility of leaving the country, in case he loses the presidential bid.
While addressing a campaign rally in Macon in Georgia, Trump said: “Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose? I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.” CNN reported.
Trump further stated that his Democratic opponent Joe Biden would deliver communism and a "flood" of criminal immigrants, if voted to power.
He also said that Biden’s family is a “criminal enterprise” reported AFP.
Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a jibe at Trump’s leaving country remark. Biden tweeted “Promise?”, along with a video of Trump making similar statements on multiple occasions.
Trump addressed the two southern states – Florida and Georgia – which he had bagged in 2016 elections. According to The New York Times, the electoral map might shift this time.
With a spike in COVID-19 cases in US and his poll sliding, Trump is focusing entirely on his core Republican base, in hopes that highly energised supporters will turn out in huge numbers, reported AFP.
Meanwhile, Biden is campaigning in Michigan, and has criticised the Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.
(With inputs from AFP and Scroll)
