As Melbourne Opens, World's Longest COVID-19-Induced Lockdown Ends
The 262-day lockdown ends with hospitality venues reopening their doors, expecting a flood of customers.
Five million people in Melbourne, the second largest city in Australia, are celebrating 'freedom day' as the world's longest COVID-19 lockdown ended late at night on Thursday, 21 October, Reuters reported.
The 262-day lockdown ends with bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants reopening their doors and gathering supplies, expecting a flood of customers.
COVID-19 cases in the state of Victoria, however, continue to rise to record levels as it saw 2,189 infections and 16 deaths on the day Melbourne's sixth lockdown ended.
The Australian government, however, has stuck to its policy of lifting COVID-19 restrictions after 70 percent of people who are above 16 years of age have received both doses of the vaccine.
Victoria also crossed that threshold, with direct confirmation coming from Prime Minister Scott Morrison himself.
The prime minister said that "the longest road has been journeyed in Victoria and that long road really starts to open up tonight", Reuters added.
The city erupted on Thursday night, snippets of which were posted on Twitter, along with pictures of people filling up hospitality venues.
Other cities like Sydney and the country's capital Canberra witnessed a removal of restrictions earlier this month after blitzing through their inoculation goals.
(With inputs from Reuters and Twitter)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.