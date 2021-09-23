ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-Lockdown Protests Fizzle Out in Melbourne, Police Patrol Streets

As daily cases spike and health workers are targeted, Melbourne's police take action against protestors.

Empty streets in Melbourne.
Melbourne witnessed a relatively quiet day on Thursday, 23 September, after being rocked by anti-lockdown protests organised by far-right groups in the last three days, Reuters reported.

Police officers patrolled the streets to prevent another rally as COVID-19 cases increased in the city.

Australia is facing the third wave of coronavirus infections as the state of Victoria reported its highest daily number of cases, 766, since 5 August 2020.

The protests started after city officials made vaccinations compulsory for construction workers and closed building sites for two weeks.

Officials have said that lockdown restrictions will be eased after 70% of adults have been fully vaccinated, Reuters added. However, discontent continues to exist.

The Age newspaper reported workers of a vaccination centre were physically assaulted and verbally abused as they made their way to work, with Premier Daniel Andrews calling the events 'ugly' and 'uncalled for'.
Consequently, vaccine centres were also being guarded by police patrols as these venues could be targeted by far-right groups.

On Wednesday, the police arrested more than 200 anti-lockdown protestors.

Melbourne, with its population of 5 million, has been under a tight lockdown for almost two months in an effort by authorities to combat the Delta variant.

(With input from Reuters and The Age)

