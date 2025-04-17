Human Rights, Legal Precedents: Getting Mehul Choksi Extradited Is a Tall Order

Six months after he was arrested by Belgian authorities, the Court of Appeals in the country's Antwerp on Friday, 17 October, cleared the extradition of diamond trader Mehul Choksi to India, where he is wanted for allegedly defrauding the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore.

The 66-year-old businessman had been living in Antwerp over the last few months with his wife, who is said to have Belgian citizenship.

The court ruled that the crimes cited by India in the extradition case are also recognised as crimes by Belgium. Therefore, it cleared Choksi's extradition under the Belgian Extradition Act of 1874.

Choksi had been arrested by Belgian authorities on 12 April following a formal request by the Indian government.

"We can confirm that that Mr Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday, 12 April, and that Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for him," a representative of the Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice had told The Quint earlier.