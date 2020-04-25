A medical team from China has been dispatched to North Korea to advise on the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s health, reported Reuters.This news comes amid conflicting rumours about the leader’s health. However, the status of the health condition of the North Korean leader is still unclear.The delegation was led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party's International Liaison Department and the team left Beijing on Thursday, said the media report.N Korea’s Kim Jong Un in ‘Grave Danger’ Post Surgery: US ReportThe United States fuelled speculation, earlier on Tuesday, after stating that they have received information that the North Korean leader was in ‘grave danger,’ CNN reported.However, this was not confirmed by officials from South Korea's Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service.Media reports had stated that Kim was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure on 12 April.US President Donald Trump too rejected reports about his failing health and criticised his nemesis CNN for running such a story, reported AFP on Friday.“I think the report was incorrect, let me just put it that way,” Trump told reporters on Thursday.“I'm hearing they used old documents,” he said. However, he failed to clarify if he had confirmed information that Kim was fine.On Friday, Reuters received information from a source that Kim was alive and would likely make an appearance soon.(With inputs from Reuters, AFP and CNN)Donald Trump Says Reports on Kim Jong Un’s Health ‘Incorrect’ We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)