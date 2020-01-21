McConnell Proposes Swift Trump Impeachment Trial With Long Days

On the eve of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Monday, 20 January, the Senate leader proposed a compressed calendar for opening statements, White House lawyers argued for swift rejection of the “flimsy” charges and the Capitol braced for the contentious proceedings unfolding in an election year.

Final trial preparations were underway Monday on a tense day of plodding developments with Trump's legacy — and the judgment of both parties in Congress — at stake.

The president's legal team, in its first full filing for the impeachment court, argued that Trump did “absolutely nothing wrong” and urged the Senate to swiftly reject the "flawed'' case against him.

“All of this is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should swiftly and roundly condemn," the president's lawyers wrote. “The articles should be rejected and the president should immediately be acquitted.”