Mayor of City of Dallas, Texas, Declares "Indian American Day" on India's I-Day
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson declared 15 August as Indian American Day as part of his strategy for a global city.
The Reunion Tower in Dallas, Texas, has been lit with the colour of India for the second year in a row to celebrate India's Independence Day on 15 August.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson declared 15 August as Indian American Day, showcasing his plan for a global city and economy, as reported by CBS News.
"America...this is our home. But, it also recognises our heritage. We come from India, and we are proud of our heritage."Sanjiv Yajnik, President of Financial Services, Capital One
As a proud first-generation immigrant, Yajnik's children were born in the United States. Arun Agarwal, CEO of Nextt, also happens to be a first-generation immigrant who has children who were born in the US.
The two business leaders co-founded the Indian-American CEO Council that enables them to highlight the achievements of other Indian Americans in the North Texas region of the US.
Yajnik and Agarwal hop that the 11 member council will continue their work in making North Texas a diverse and versatile area of the nation.
"We are a minority community...and minority communities in general face some uphill battles. We want to be a positive force in trying to alleviate some of that."Sanjiv Yajnik, President of Financial Services, Capital One
Agarwal highlighted that there are about 220,000 Indian Americans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area which is about two and a half percent but the Indian American community owns about five and a half percent of business. That brings direct revenue of 10 billion dollars, Agarwal added.
"Let us be responsible to give back. If you elevate each other, everyone will be elevated."Arun Agarwal, the CEO of Nextt
(With inputs from CBS News)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.