‘May Never Be Excited About a Crowd Again After India’: Trump
US President Donald Trump termed his trip to India "worthwhile" and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "great guy".
Speaking at a rally in South Carolina, Trump said that he may never be excited about a crowd again after addressing a crowd of over a lakh people at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium last week.
“I was with the Prime Minister of India, Modi. Great guy, loved by the people of India. And we had an amazing thing. And I went in, and here’s the problem. This is a big crowd. And normally I like talking about my crowds because I get the crowds like nobody, but I just got back from 140 or 50-60,000 people and now I’m coming here,” Trump said, reported ANI.
I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we’re doing pretty well, I’ll tell you what, but I love this crowd, and I love that crowd too. Tell you they have a great love for… They have a great love. They have a great leader, and they have a great love for the people of this country. That was really a worthwhile trip,” he added.
President Trump and First Lady Melania came on a 36-hour visit to India last week. In their time in the country, President Trump addressed a rally in Motera, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and held a closed-door meeting with the Prime Minister in Delhi.
The duration of the President's visit also saw massive violence in Delhi in which at least 40 people lost their lives.
(With inputs from ANI)
