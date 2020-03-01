‘May Never Be Excited About a Crowd Again After India’: Trump

I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we’re doing pretty well, I’ll tell you what, but I love this crowd, and I love that crowd too. Tell you they have a great love for… They have a great love. They have a great leader, and they have a great love for the people of this country. That was really a worthwhile trip,” he added.

President Trump and First Lady Melania came on a 36-hour visit to India last week. In their time in the country, President Trump addressed a rally in Motera, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and held a closed-door meeting with the Prime Minister in Delhi.

The duration of the President's visit also saw massive violence in Delhi in which at least 40 people lost their lives.

(With inputs from ANI)