Massive Flooding Kills 14 in Australia, Queensland & NSW Among Worst-Hit

Torrential rains resulting in massive flooding have claimed at least 14 lives in Australia in the past few days, with nine deaths being reported from Queensland where the Brisbane River had swollen to breach its normal levels, as per news agency AP.

New South Wales, which borders Queensland, is among the worst-hit areas in the country, with the Bureau of Meteorology saying on Friday, 4 March that parts of New South Wales could record up to 150 millimetres over the next four days. "Numerous major flood warnings (red) remain current for #NSW and south-east Qld," the weather agency warned.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said that a multi-agency team made up of 400 personnel, helicopters and equipment will help the clean-up effort following extreme floods across northern NSW. “We have gone through a tough time,” Perrottet said, as per an Australian daily.