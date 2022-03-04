Massive Flooding Kills 14 in Australia, Queensland & NSW Among Worst-Hit
Heavy inundation enveloped the Sydney's fringe, where the water peaked at 12.2 metres.
Torrential rains resulting in massive flooding have claimed at least 14 lives in Australia in the past few days, with nine deaths being reported from Queensland where the Brisbane River had swollen to breach its normal levels, as per news agency AP.
New South Wales, which borders Queensland, is among the worst-hit areas in the country, with the Bureau of Meteorology saying on Friday, 4 March that parts of New South Wales could record up to 150 millimetres over the next four days. "Numerous major flood warnings (red) remain current for #NSW and south-east Qld," the weather agency warned.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said that a multi-agency team made up of 400 personnel, helicopters and equipment will help the clean-up effort following extreme floods across northern NSW. “We have gone through a tough time,” Perrottet said, as per an Australian daily.
While the capital city of Sydney was spared the worst of the flooding on Thursday, heavy inundation enveloped the city’s fringe, where the water peaked at 12.2 metres, as per The Sydney Morning Herald.
Emergency services had ordered some Sydney residents to prepare to flee on Wednesday as heavy rainfall battered Australia's east coast.
Residents of the flood-hit nation took to Twitter to post visuals of the flood, sharing their experiences.
"Over 2000 Australian Defence Force personnel and 11 aircraft have now been deployed by the Federal Government to support the flood emergency response and recovery. We’re standing by those communities hit by these floods and will help them to recover and rebuild," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday.
"Over 69,000 disaster payments have now been paid by the Federal Government to support people impacted by the floods, worth $83 million. Primary producers in NSW can register for recovery grants of up to $75,000 and small businesses up to $50,000," he said in a tweet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.