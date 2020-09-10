Month After Massive Blast, Fire at Beirut Port Area Blackens Skies
The cause of the blaze is yet unclear.
More than a month after a massive blast rocked the Beirut port area in Lebanon, a fire sending up a large column of black smoke into the sky was seen at the port on Thursday, 10 September.
Several took to social media to share images and videos of the fire.
The incident comes over a month after a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the port exploded, killing nearly 200 people.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details shortly)
