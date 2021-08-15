ADVERTISEMENT
Over 300 Dead After Massive 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Haiti
The epicentre of the earthquake was located about 160 kilometres from the capital of Port-au-Prince.
At least 304 have been killed and thousands displaced after a massive 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Haiti on Saturday, 14 August.
According to news agency AFP, rescue workers are struggling to find survivors after the earthquake toppled buildings in the disaster-prone nation, which had witnessed a similar earthquake in 2010.
The epicentre of the earthquake, however, was located about 160 kilometres from the densely populated capital of Port-au-Prince.
Apart from homes, the earthquake is said to have damaged school buildings across Haiti's southwestern peninsula.
