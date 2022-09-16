Mass Graves Found in Izium After Ukraine Liberates City From Russian Forces

A Ukrainian regional police chief said on Thursday, 15 September, that authorities have discovered a mass burial site of more than around 450 bodies in the eastern city of Izium, in Kharkiv Oblast.

The Russian-occupied city was recently liberated by the Ukrainian military.

Serhiy Bolvinov, who is the chief police investigator for Kharkiv region, told Sky News that shelling and airstrikes had been responsible for part of the death and destruction.