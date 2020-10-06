COVID-Infected Trump Removes Mask on Return, Gasps for Breath

"I learnt a lot about the coronavirus," said US President Donald Trump addressing the American people in a video, on his return to White House after being discharged from Walter Reed Medical Centre on Monday, 5 October.

"Don't let it dominate you. Don't let it take over your lives," he said, continuing to dismiss the pandemic that has killed over 200,000 individuals in the US alone. However, the elaborate Twitter video captured his return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, also showed Trump gasping for breath, as he removed his mask for photo ops.