Wouldn’t Be in Silicon Valley If I Started Today: Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, on Friday, 31 January, said that he would not be based in Silicon Valley if it were a new thing today.
Speaking at a tech summit in Utah, Zuckerberg said that that he was 19 years old when he moved to Silicon Valley and did not know anything about building a company, and that at the time, the tools for building a new company were different from today’s tools.
Back then, he said that it was difficult to lease servers and data centers, apart from the already complicated fundraising. “It really felt like it was going to be impossible,” Zuckerberg said.
He, however, said that things have changed very drastically over the past few years. He said that now social media has made it very easy to reach out to customers and that the expansion of server capacity is possible with cloud platforms.
Further, the Facebook CEO also listed few reasons why moving out of the Silicon Valley is a wise decision. He said that Silicon Valley does not have much of a diversity of how much people think about things as you’d like, in a lot of ways.”
He also said that the Valley is now getting a lot of competition from cities like New York, which many say will take the crown from Silicon Valley as the tech innovation center of the world.
