'Original Hulk Was Much Cooler': Brazil's Bolsonaro Lashes Out at Mark Ruffalo

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is visiting the United States for the summit of the Americas, lashed out at actor Mark Ruffalo on Friday, 10 June after the latter tweeted against the right-wing leader.

The controversy started when Ruffalo put out a tweet addressed to US President Joe Biden, in which wrote that Biden should "stand on the side of democracy."

“Dear @POTUS: the man you are meeting with today does not respect democracy and consistently threatens a coup. As the 1/6 hearings begin, remember to stand on the side of democracy,” Ruffalo wrote.