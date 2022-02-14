Pakistan: Man Lynched to Death, PM Imran Khan Says Won't Be Tolerated

A man was lynched to death by a mob on Saturday, 12 February, in central Pakistan for allegedly burning the pages of Quran. More than 60 persons have been arrested so far on the suspicion of being party to the crime.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of the incident and said "zero tolerance" will be shown to the perpetrators and action will be taken against the police officials who "failed in their duty."

"The lynching will be dealt with full severity of the law. We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands," Khan said in a statement.

The police is identifying more suspects with the help of videos of the incident doing the rounds on social media.

The mob gathered at a mosque on Saturday night in Tulamba village of Khanewal district, after they heard a man claim that the pages of the holy book were being burnt by a Muhammad Mushtaq.