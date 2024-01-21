Boy Dies After Maldives President 'Denies Approval' For Indian Plane: Report

A 14-year-old boy died on Saturday, 20 January, allegedly after Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu denied permission for the use of a Dornier aircraft by India for his airlift, local media reported.
What happened? The family of the boy, who was suffering from a brain tumour and a stroke, had requested for an air ambulance to transport him from his home in Gaaf Alif Villingili to Male, as his condition became critical, reports suggested.
The family alleged that the authorities failed to arrange medical evacuation promptly.
"We called Island Aviation to get him to Male' immediately after the stroke, but they did not answer our calls. They answered the phone at 8:30 am on Thursday. The solution is to have an air ambulance for such cases," said the father of the boy, as reported by Maldivian media Adhadhu.
Meanwhile... In a statement, medical evacuation company Aasandha Company Limited, expressed regret for the boy's untimely demise.
The company stated that they started the evacuation procedure as soon as they received the request, but “unfortunately, due to a technical problem with the flight at the last moment, the diversion was not possible as planned”.
In a tweet, Maldives MP Meekail Naseem said, "People shouldn’t have to pay with their lives to satisfy the President’s animosity towards India."
This incident comes amid strained diplomatic relations between India and Maldives which began earlier this month.
