Make No Mistake, Coronavirus Will Be With Us for a Long Time: WHO

COVID-19 will stalk the planet for a long time to come, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, 22 April, warned that most countries were still in the early stages of tackling the pandemic.

WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said some countries that thought they had the new coronavirus under control were witnessing a resurgence in cases, while there were troubling upward trends in Africa and the Americas.

He also insisted that the UN health agency had declared a global emergency in good time on 30 January for countries to prepare and plan their response.

The body has been heavily criticised by the United States for its handling of the pandemic but Tedros brushed off calls for him to resign.