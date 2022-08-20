Gandhi Statue Outside Hindu Temple in New York Vandalised: Reports

In a possible hate crime, unidentified persons have destroyed a handcrafted statue of Mahatma Gandhi with a sledgehammer at a Hindu temple in New York after vandalising it earlier this month, media reports said on Friday, 19 August.

Surveillance video shows a person thrashing a statue of Gandhi with a sledgehammer on Tuesday, 16 August, before smashing the head off and toppling it over, according to cbsnews.com.

Minutes later, a group of six stomp on it and take turns hammering the statue before taking off, the report said.