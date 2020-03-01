Mahathir Seeks Parliament Vote as new Malaysian PM is Sworn In

Mahathir Mohamad called on Sunday, 1 March for an urgent sitting of Malaysia's Parliament to contest the appointment of a former ally as prime minister under a Malay-majority coalition that could further split the nation following the collapse of Mahathir's multiracial reformist alliance.

Muhyiddin Yassin, a seasoned politician who once famously quipped that he is Malay first and Malaysian second, was sworn in as the new leader at the palace Sunday after getting the support of several opposition parties. Among the supporters was the corruption-tainted United Malays National Organization, which was ousted by Mahathir's Alliance of Hope in a historic vote in 2018.

Muhyiddin, 72, pulled his Bersatu party out of the alliance on Monday, triggering its collapse.

Mahathir resigned as prime minister in protest of the plan that would bring UMNO back to power. After a week of political turmoil, the king said Saturday that he believed Muhyiddin had the majority support of lawmakers and named him the new leader.