'Look Forward to a Fruitful G20': PM Modi's Warm Exchanges With World Leaders

The G20 Summit is expected to witness participation from over 40 world leaders and heads of international bodies.

As Delhi welcomes dignitaries from across 20 nations ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on 9 and 10 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the leaders and said that he was looking forward to a fruitful Summit, where countries can work together for a better plan.

The Summit is expected to witness participation from over 40 world leaders and heads of international bodies. Ahead of the summit, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant addressed a press conference and said, "PM Modi who is the leader of G20 India 2023 said that India's presidency should be ambitious, inclusive, decisive and action-oriented."

As United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed in Delhi, he posted on X, "I am meeting world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us. Only together can we get the job done."

To this, PM Modi said, "Looking forward to a fruitful Summit where we can work together for a better planet."

European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen also arrived in Delhi today and posted on X, "In a more fragmented world, the @g20org’s role as a forum to address global challenges is vital."

PM Modi reacted stating: "Grateful for the European Commission's support and commitment. Collectively, we shall address the pressing challenges we face."

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva landed in Delhi on 8 September and was seen partaking in the ceremonial welcome at the airport.

"May we all work together and mitigate the pressing challenges of our time and ensure a better future for our youth. I also appreciate the affection you have shown for our culture when you arrived in Delhi," PM Modi responded.

Topics:  G20 summit   G20   G20 Presidency 

