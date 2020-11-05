If Biden Wins, Leading a Deeply Divided Nation Would be Difficult

Trump appears an aberration to those of us who expect politicians to exhibit a certain degree of civility and a willingness to compromise. But the past decade has seen the rise of macho autocrats, men such as Duterte in the Philippines, Bolsonaro in Brazil, Orban in Hungary.

If we accept the United States is less exceptional than it likes to believe, it is not so surprising that so many might be drawn to Trump.

(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here)