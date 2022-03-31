Lavrov in India: Moscow & Delhi to Discuss Alternative Modes for Rouble Payments

These are confidential deliberations, and those talking to the SCMP requested that they remain anonymous.

For the rupee-rouble mechanism to work, importers in India would have to pay for goods to Russian banks in India who would pay Russian exporters in roubles.

But since India imports more than it exports from Russia, Russian banks will have to do something about the huge stockpile of rupees.

For this, India needs to export more, that is, by opening up the market for agricultural machinery, medicine, and other goods.