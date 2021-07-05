Landslide in Japan Leaves 4 Dead, 80 Missing; Rescue Ops Underway

Rescue operations are still underway in Japan's Atami, two days after a landslide hit the popular seaside resort town in Shizuoka on Saturday, 3 July, leaving four dead and more than 80 people missing.

The massive mudslide was triggered by torrential rain that hit Atami. The disaster occurred on Saturday at 10:30 am as heavy rainfall swept the central and eastern Japan, news agency Xinhua reported.