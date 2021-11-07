Lahore HC Acquits Six Leaders of Hafiz Saeed's JuD in Terror Financing Case

The report further states that the Al-Anfal Trust, of which the six leaders were members, did not have any connection with LeT. However, the prosecution argued that the trust is a proxy of the terror outfit and the appellants were office-bearers of the trust.

The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has sentenced Saeed to a collective 36 years on terror finance charges in five cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. He was arrested in July 2019 and is serving his sentence at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

Saeed has been listed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the United States since 2012 and has offered $10 million for any information which brings him to justice.