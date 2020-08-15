LAC Crisis: India Talks To Chinese Apex Military Body

Indian ambassador Vikram Misri met Major General Ci Guowei, Director of the Office of International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and “briefed him on India’s stance vis-à-vis the situation on the borders in eastern Ladakh UT”, the Indian embassy in Beijing said in a Twitter post.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Anurag Srivastava said in Delhi that both sides have agreed on “broad principles of disengagement”, and “based on it, some progress had been made earlier”, reported The Indian Express.

“I must add that translating these principles on ground is a complex process that requires redeployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on their respective sites of the LAC. It is natural that this can be done only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions. While we would like the ongoing disengagement process to be completed at the earliest, it is important to bear in mind that achieving this requires agreed actions by both sides,” Srivastava said.

“We, therefore, expect the Chinese side to sincerely work with us towards the objective of complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas as agreed by the Special Representatives. This is also necessary and essential in the context of overall development of our bilateral relationship. As External Affairs Minister had noted in a recent interview, ‘The state of the border, and the future of our ties cannot be separated,” he added.

Just two days before his meeting with Major General Ci Guowei, Ambassador Misri had met Liu Jianchao, a key interlocutor and Deputy Director of the Office of the CPC Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is at the head of the CMC with six other members.

The command and control of the PLA (People’s Liberation Army), the Chinese Army, is with the CMC of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)