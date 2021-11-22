Kyle Rittenhouse's Acquittal and the Controversy Surrounding Self-Defence Laws

On Friday, 19 November, a 12-member jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of killing two men and injuring a third with his semi-automatic rifle during the Kenosha violence that took place amidst the 2020 racial justice protests in Wisconsin, Reuters reported.

The jury reached its decision about the 18-year-old's trial after three days of deliberations.

Rittenhouse in his dramatic defence, during which he broke into tears, claimed that he had to use his military-style rifle in self-defence after being attacked by the now deceased Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

"I did what I had to do to stop the person who was attacking me," he told the jury.

The burden of proof was on the prosecution to prove otherwise, and Rittenhouse was accused of being a reckless vigilante who provoked the violence.

In its closing argument, the protestation argued that "when the defendant provokes this incident, he loses the right to self-defense. You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create," NBC reported.