Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

Jailed Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny was on Tuesday, 22 March, sentenced to nine years in a maximum-security prison in an alleged case of fraud and contempt of court, which has been branded a 'sham' by Kremlin critics.

On Tuesday, the leader took to Twitter, thanking his supporters and urging them to continue their support of political prisoners through actions. "Any activity against the deceitful and thievish Putin's regime. Any opposition to these war criminals," he wrote.