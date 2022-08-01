Kosovo Delays New Car Number Plate Rules After Protests by Ethnic Serbs

The government of Kosovo has delayed the implementation of rules that would force people who live in majority ethnic-Serb areas to change the number plates of their Serbian-issued cars to Kosovan-issued ones, the BBC reported on Monday, 1 August.

The rules were supposed to go into effect at midnight on Monday but a day before that, ethnic Serbs in the northern part of the country blocked roads and fired shots in protest.

"The overall security situation in the Northern municipalities of Kosovo is tense," read the statement of KFOR, the NATO-led mission to Kosovo.