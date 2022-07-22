3 Killed in Shooting in Iowa State Park
The police said that there is no longer a threat to the public, however, the park remains closed.
Three people were killed on early Friday morning, 22 July, in a shooting in the United States, at a state park in eastern Iowa, police was quoted as saying by AP.
Police added that the suspected gunman is also dead.
Police responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said at a news conference.
(This article will be updated.)
